Delhi Capitals are set to host Gujarat Titans in the 60th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 edition. The DC vs GT IPL 2025 match is being held at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi. It's a must-win game for the Axar Patel-led DC to stay in contention for qualifying for the playoffs. A loss here will dent their chances. Meanwhile, Gujarat are in a good position in the points table, and a victory here will make them qualify for the playoffs. Meanwhile, fans who are looking for the DC vs GT IPL 2025 match scorecard will get all the information here. Shreyas Iyer Lauds Indian Armed Forces for Successful Operation Sindoor During Toss Ahead of RR vs PBKS IPL 2025 Match.

Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Titans Match Scorecard

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)