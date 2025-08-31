Ayush Badoni struck a stellar double century as he helped North Zone qualify for the Duleep Trophy 2025 semi-finals at the BCCI Centre of Excellence Ground in Bengaluru on Sunday, August 31. The right-hander played a masterful, unbeaten 204-run knock that came off 223 deliveries in the second innings and included 14 fours and three sixes after coming out to bat at number four. Earlier in the first innings, Ayush Badoni was amongst the runs as he struck 63 in North Zone's total of 405, which eventually was enough for a first innings lead, as East Zone managed just 230 in response. North Zone scored a mammoth 658/4d in their second innings but qualified for the Duleep Trophy 2025 semi-finals on the basis of first innings lead. Who is Auqib Nabi? Know All About Jammu and Kashmir Pacer Who Took Hat-Trick in North Zone vs East Zone Match in Duleep Trophy 2025.

Ayush Badoni Scores Double Century

North Zone Qualify for Duleep Trophy 2025 Semi-Finals

