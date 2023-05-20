Devon Conway has continued his brilliant form and scored yet another fifty during Chennai Super Kings' last Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 group phase match against Delhi Capitals in Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi. Having opted to bat first, CSK have got a brilliant start to their innings, courtesy of the fifties from their openers Devon Conway and Ruturaj Gaikwad. At the time of filing this report, CSK were 140-0 in 14 overs. They will now aim to finish with a big score. Why Are Delhi Capitals Wearing Special Rainbow Jersey Against CSK in IPL 2023 Match? Know Reason.

Devon Conway Smashes His Sixth Half-Century of IPL 2023

Fifty off just 33 deliveries for Devon Conway 👊🏻 The opening partnership is nearing the 150-run mark now 😎 Who will get the all-important wicket for #DC? Follow the match ▶️ https://t.co/ESWjX1m8WD #TATAIPL | #DCvCSK pic.twitter.com/MZfzvtUKvg — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) May 20, 2023

