Is Dewald Brevis joining the Chennai Super Kings in IPL 2025? Fans have made such speculations on social media after the South African cricketer shared an Instagram post which had just the colour yellow. Often known as 'Baby AB' due to the similarity of his batting style to AB de Villiers, Dewald Brevis was signed by the Mumbai Indians after his exploits at the 2022 U-19 World Cup. He played a total of 10 matches for the Mumbai Indians in two years and scored 230 runs. However, he was unsold at the IPL 2025 auction that was held last year. His Instagram post went viral and fans felt that he was hinting at a move to CSK. While several fans claimed that he could be Ruturaj Gaikwad's replacement, that isn't the case as CSK have already roped in Ayush Mhatre in his place. Some other fans also felt this post was for Hampshire, for whom he has already signed to play in the Vitality T20 Blast that starts from May 25. Is MS Dhoni Injured? Chennai Super Kings Captain Seen Limping After Player of the Match Performance in LSG vs CSK IPL 2025 Match, Video Goes Viral.

Dewald Brevis' Instagram Post

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dewald Brevis (@dewald_brevis_17)

Is Dewald Brevis Joining CSK?

Is Dewald Brevis Joining CSK ? pic.twitter.com/cEW5QbdN1X — Aufridi Chumtya (@ShuhidAufridi) April 18, 2025

'Please Come to CSK Soon'

'Would Be Exciting'

'Dewald Brevis Hints at CSK Move?'

🚨 BREVIS IN CSK? Dewald Brevis Posted a Hint in his Instagram Post! #DewaldBrevis pic.twitter.com/ke4EllEGAX — Super Kings Zone! (@Danysuniverse26) April 18, 2025

Another Fan Makes Similar Speculation

Dewald Brevis to Chennai Super Kings 🤔🤔🤔 He made a post indicating that on insta and started following Chennai Super Kings and it's captain Ruturaj Gaikwad 💛#CSK #IPL2025 #IPL #IPLonJioStar #TATAIPL2025 #IPLUpdate #IPLT20 pic.twitter.com/0ajxS6tmzp — Akash P (@ImAkashprem) April 18, 2025

'Dewald Brevis Following List'

'Could Be for Hampshire'

Dewald Brevis Does a Stokesy 💛 But Still Don’t Know Who is He Replacing in CSK 😅 Maybe It Could also be for Hampshire for T20 Blast 😅 pic.twitter.com/qUbW4gT3Az — Junaid Khan (@JunaidKhanation) April 18, 2025

