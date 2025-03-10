India national cricket team player Yuzvendra Chahal made headlines on Sunday after he was spotted with RJ Mahvash in the stands during the grand finale of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 between India and New Zealand. The pictures of Yuzvendra Chahal and RJ Mahvash quickly went viral on the social space. It is being speculated that both are dating each other amid Chahal's divorce from his wife Dhanashree Verma. After India's title triumph, RJ Mahvash posted videos and pics with Yuzvendra Chahal, which has added more fuel. Amid this, Dhanashree Verma shared yet another cryptic post on her social media. The post read, "Blaming women is always in fashion." RJ Mahvash Shares Glimpses With Yuvzvendra Chahal After India's ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Triumph as Internet Blazes With Their Dating Rumours (See Post).

Dhanshree Verma Cryptic Instagram Story

Dhanashree Verma Instagram Story. (Photo credits: Instagram/dhanashree9)

