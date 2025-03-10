The India national cricket team won the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 tournament after defeating the New Zealand national cricket team by four wickets in Dubai. Many celebrities and star cricketers attended the ultimate showdown match. One of the notable people was India's ace leg spinner Yuzvendra Chahal, along with radio jockey and actor Mahvash. Chahal and RJ Mahvash sparked widespread curiosity after both were spotted in the stands during the IND vs NZ championship match. This came amid veteran cricketer's divorce rumours with Dhahanshree Verma. Amid the ongoing dating rumours, Mahvash has added fuel after she posted videos and pictures on her Instagram handle after India's title triumph along with Yuzi Chahal, without revealing his full face. She wrote in the caption, “Kaha tha na jita ke aungi (I told you I'll make them win) I am good luck for team India.” Yuzvendra Chahal Spotted With RJ Mahvash in Dubai Watching India vs New Zealand ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Final, Fans React.

RJ Mahvash Shares Glimpses With Yuvzvendra Chahal

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mahvash (@rj.mahvash)

