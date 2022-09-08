In a dead rubber match between India and Afghanistan at the Asia Cup, the Men in Blue gave Dinesh Karthik the ball and asked him to bowl an over. The wicket-keeper conceded 18 runs off his six deliveries but India managed to register a 101-run victory.

Watch Video Below

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)