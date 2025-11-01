The India women's national cricket team will face the South Africa women's national cricket team in the much-anticipated ICC Women's World Cup 2025 final on Sunday, November 2. The IND-W vs SA-W summit clash will be hosted at Dr DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai. India are playing their Women's World Cup final after the 2005 and 2017 editions. However, they finished as runners-up in both editions. Ahead of the IND-W vs SA-W final, Gautam Gambhir, Jasprit Bumrah and other Indian men's cricketers shared a special message for the Harmanpreet Kaur-led side. The Indian men's cricketers wished the Women in Blue the best of luck for the summit clash against South Africa women. What Happens If India vs South Africa ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 Final is Washed Out Due to Rain in Navi Mumbai? Is There A Reserve Day for IND-W vs SA-W Summit Clash?

Indian Men's Cricketers Share Special Message for India Women's Team

Jersey same, toh jazbaa bhi same 💙🏆 Special message from the #MenInBlue for the #WomenInBlue ahead of the Final! 💬#CWC25 Final 👉 #INDvSA | Sun, 2nd Nov, 2 PM! pic.twitter.com/fG6QftAuae — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) November 1, 2025

