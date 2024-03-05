ICC Men's T20 World Cup will be one of the main highlights of 2024. The tournament will be live-streamed in India for free on Disney+ Hotstar for mobile users. The matches are set to start from June 1, 2024. ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024 will be taking place in the USA and West Indies. We will witness international cricket in never-before-seen stadiums. For other than mobile devices, the audience will have to pay a minimal subscription fee to watch the matches live. ICC Announces Schedule for Men’s T20 World Cup 2024, India to Face Pakistan on June 9.

Disney+ Hotstar to Provide Free Live Streaming

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)