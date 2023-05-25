For the second consecutive time under the mentorship of Gautam Gambhir, Lucknow Super Giants have crashed out from the eliminator. For a new franchise, qualifying for two consecutive playoffs is an achievement but they would want to get move on from this. Ahead of ending the season's journey, Gautam Gambhir pens down a heartfelt message for the fans thanking them.

Gautam Gambhir Expresses Gratitude For Fans

Down but not defeated! Big thanks to the fans for showing immense love. We’ll be back! ❤️❤️ #LSGBrigade pic.twitter.com/Cwcts8AinL — Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) May 25, 2023

