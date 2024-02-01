Shoaib Bashir was expectedly delighted after he was picked in England's playing XI for the second Test against India. The uncapped spinner was picked in the Test squad but unfortunately, missed the first match due to visa issues. Bashir, who is of Pakistan origin, joined the squad ahead of the second Test and was named in the playing XI, in place of Jack Leach, who was out with injury. The young spinner would be making his debut for England in international cricket, shared that head coach Brendon McCullum informed him about his debut. IND vs ENG 2024: Shoaib Bashir to Be 100th Cricketer to Play Test Cricket For England Since James Anderson's Debut.

Watch Video:

"It's a dream come true." ❤️ Shoaib Bashir reacts to the news of his selection for the second Test against India 🏏 🇮🇳 #INDvENG 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 | #EnglandCricket pic.twitter.com/NER2E2bqC9 — England Cricket (@englandcricket) February 1, 2024

