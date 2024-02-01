Fast bowler James Anderson made his Test debut for England in 2003 at Lord's against Zimbabwe. It has been now more than twenty years for him in International cricket and he is all set to play another Test match in India as he is named in the playing XI for the second Test in Visakhapatnam. Ahead of that, England captain Ben Stokes confirmed that Shoaib Bashir, the young off-spinner who is set to make his debut in the Test will be the 100th cricketer to play Test cricket for England since the debut of James Anderson. England Playing XI for 2nd Test 2024 vs India: Shoaib Bashir, James Anderson Included As Visitors Leave Out Mark Wood and Jack Leach.

Shoaib Bashir to Be 100th Cricketer to Play Test Cricket For England Since James Anderson's Debut

😂 "It will be the 100th person to play Test Cricket for England since Jimmy made his debut." Ben Stokes confirms Shaoib Bashir will make his England debut against India tomorrow Hear live & exclusive ball-by-ball commentary of #INDvENG on @talkSPORT2 from 3:30am ✅ pic.twitter.com/CLAe6MhI8N — talkSPORT Cricket (@Cricket_TS) February 1, 2024

