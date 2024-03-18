Smriti Mandhana and Brigade won the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2024 season after defeating Delhi Capitals by eight wickets. All the fans and men's cricketers reacted and congratulated the RCB's women's team after they won WPL 2024. RCB women's captain Smriti Mandhana took to social media and shared the image of the team lifting the trophy with the caption, "Ee Sala Cup N̶a̶m̶d̶e̶ Namdu!" Mandhana also said something similar in the post-match presentation of the WPL 2024 final. This was seen as a festival as the fans came to the streets to celebrate the win. RCB Fans in Bengaluru Hit The Streets To Celebrate Royal Challengers Bangalore Women’s Team’s WPL 2024 Title Win (Watch Videos).

View Post

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Smriti Mandhana (@smriti_mandhana)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)