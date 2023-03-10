Royal Challengers Bangalore all-rounder Ellyse Perry has scored her first half-century in the Women's Premier League 2023 at Brabounre Cricket Stadium, Mumbai. After winning the toss, Bangalore have got a decent start against UP Warriorz, courtesy of Perry's fifty. At the time of filing this report, RCB-W were 114-4 in 14 overs. WPL 2023: Saika Ishaque Has Been a Real Find for This Tournament, Says Kate Cross.

Ellyse Perry Scores Her First Women’s Premier League Fifty

