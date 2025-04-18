One factor that has been constantly bringing down the ongoing Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2025 is the lack of fans in stadiums, namely in Karachi. Yet again, the National Stadium in Karachi witnessed empty seats during the ongoing Karachi Kings vs Quetta Gladiators PSL 2025 match, despite the home team being in action. As always, netizens took to social media, with several lambasting organisers to pool in the crowd in Karachi, while others stated that the National Stadium should not be allowed to host any PSL matches in the upcoming seasons. Check out the reactions below. ‘No Crowd at All’, Netizens Express Disappointment After Empty Stands at National Stadium Go Viral During KK vs MS PSL 2025 Match.

What's The Reason?

Time To Move On From Karachi?

The time is coming when the Pakistan Super League needs to have a think about hosting matches in Karachi. A near-empty stadium once again #PSL10 #Cricket pic.twitter.com/JudHoJQ0HW — Saj Sadiq (@SajSadiqCricket) April 18, 2025

Another Disappointing Crowd

Should or Should Not?

Once again, there is no crowd at National Stadium Karachi. Should PCB continue to organise a match at the National stadium or they should they not organise any more matches there #PSL2025 #PSLX #ApnaXHai #KKvQG #QGvKK #KLvsQG #QGvsKK pic.twitter.com/rkHOUzHwhV — Fourth Umpire (@UmpireFourth) April 18, 2025

Doesn't Deserve PSL Matches

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)