A cricket event is only successful if it rakes in the numbers. The majority of the profits come from crowds, which were lacking in match 3 of the ongoing Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2025 between Karachi Kings and Multan Sultans at the National Stadium. The high-scoring encounter witnessed empty stands, something that people have been accustomed to this scene in Karachi over the years. Fans took to social media to express their disappointment over the lack of fans in the stands. Even the first match of the PSL double-header on Saturday at Rawalpindi saw fewer people come in for the Peshawar Kings vs Quetta Gladiators match. Check out some of the fan reaction below. Quetta Gladiators Beat Peshawar Zalmi by 80 Runs in PSL 2025; Finn Allen, Abrar Ahmed Shine As Former Champions Outclass Babar Azam and Co.

No Crowd At All

First match of the PSL in Karachi. Home team playing. Overseas players are also good. No crowd at all. Very disappointing by Karachi. #PSLX pic.twitter.com/Qnw3gbC7gB — M (@anngrypakiistan) April 12, 2025

Where Are Fans?

PSL Comparable to ISL, CPL?

~ Security personnel for PSL in Karachi = 6700 ~ Fans for PSL in Karachi = 5000 How on earth 🌎 pakistani fans compares PSL with IPL, The Hundred, BBL and even with CPL 🧐 pic.twitter.com/sF5T5MVCAy — Richard Kettleborough (@RichKettle07) April 12, 2025

Pathetic Crowds

Why do PSL Organisers give matches to Karachi? Pathetic crowds for such a big league while other venues fill to capacity... Huge financial losses as well — Faisal Ranjha (@ranjha001) April 12, 2025

Best Silent League

More players on ground than spectator in the stands . That’s PSL , the best silent league in the world . pic.twitter.com/1MXidvULoi — Sumit (@sumitsaurabh) April 12, 2025

