Alex Hales scored 84 runs with skipper Jos Buttler smashing 68 while Mark Wood taking three wickets as England beat Australia by eight runs in the 1st T20I 2022 on Sunday, October 9. Hales and Buttler put together 132 for the opening wicket as England ended up with 208/6 on the board. In response, David Warner scored 73 off 44 deliveries but there was not much from the others as Australia fell short of the total by only eight runs. With this result, England go 1-0 up in the series.

England Beat Austalia by Eight Runs:

