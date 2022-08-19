South Africa displayed an all-round performance to thrash England by innings and 12 runs in the 1st Test at Lord's Cricket Ground today, August 19. The hosts were bowled out for 165 and 149 in their two innings respectively, which were not enough to reach 326 runs that were posted by South Africa in their first innings. Anrich Nortje and Kagiso Rabada scalped six and seven wickets respectively in two innings to help the visitors to take a 1-0 lead in the Test series.

Check ENG vs SA 1st Test result:

🚨 RESULT | SOUTH AFRICA WIN BY AN INNINGS AND 12 RUNS An exceptional performance from start to finish by the entire team‼️ The bowlers sealing the victory by skittling England for 149 in the second innings to take a 1-0 lead in the 3-match series 👌#ENGvSA #BePartOfIt pic.twitter.com/WJd1eJ8P86 — Cricket South Africa (@OfficialCSA) August 19, 2022

