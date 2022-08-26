English all-rounder Ben Stokes hit his first Test century as a skipper as England managed to post a massive score of 415 runs in their first innings on Day 2 in the second Test against South Africa. Wicket-keeper batsman Ben Foakes also smashed a century as visitors are trailing by 241 runs. South Africa scored 23 runs without losing any wicket at stumps.

