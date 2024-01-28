England pulled off a memorable 28-run victory over India in the 1st Test 2024. Chasing 231 on a track that assisted spin, debutant Tom Hartley spun England to victory, picking up a seven-wicket haul (7/62) in the fourth innings. This was after he conceded 131 runs in the first innings. India were bowled out for 202 runs in the fourth innings with captain Rohit Sharma being the top-scorer (39 runs). Earlier, England finished their second innings effort on 420 runs with Ollie Pope, the star performer, scoring 196 runs against a high-quality Indian bowling attack. Apart from Hartley, Joe Root and Jack Leach took one wicket each. With this victory, England have produced a dramatic turnaround to beat India and take a 1-0 lead in this five-match series. Ben Stokes Produces Sensational Direct-Hit To Run Out Ravindra Jadeja During IND vs ENG 1st Test 2024 (Watch Video).

IND vs ENG 1st Test 2024 Result

GET IN! 🦁 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 This team ❤️ One of our greatest ever wins 🙌 From a 190-run deficit, to victory! Match Centre: https://t.co/s4XwqqpNlL pic.twitter.com/45dw0Qiori — England Cricket (@englandcricket) January 28, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)