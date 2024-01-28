Ben Stokes produced a fine fielding effort to run out Ravindra Jadeja on Day 4 of the India vs England 1st Test in Hyderabad. Joe Root, the bowler, came up with a full toss and Jadeja hit it down the ground. Stokes, the fielder, caught the ball and then threw it as he lost his balance and fell on the ground. His throw was a magnificent one as it hit the stumps at the non-striker's end and Jadeja had fallen short of his crease. That wicket was the sixth one to fall in the fourth innings and India were reduced to 119/6 in 38.1 overs. Comedy of Errors By Ravi Ashwin and Rajat Patidar Costs India Boundary During IND vs ENG 1st Test 2024 Day 3.

Watch Video:

