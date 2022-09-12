England put on an impressive show to defeat South Africa by nine wickets in the third Test at the Kennington Oval on Monday, September 12. With this win, they have now secured the series 2-1 in their favour after also winning the second Test. Chasing just 130 to win, England did it at the cost of Alex Lees' wicket, who departed for a well-made 39. Earlier, skipper Ben Stokes and Stuart Broad took three wickets apiece while James Anderson and Ollie Robinson took tow each as South Africa were bowled out for just 169 runs in their second innings.

England beat South Africa:

