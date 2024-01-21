England cricketers arrived in India ahead of the 1st Test against Hyderabad. The Ben Stokes-led side arrived at the airport and the players and support staff were seen coming out of the airport and entering the team bus. England will lock horns against India in a highly-anticipated Test series. The series comprises five Test matches, the first of which is going to be played at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium in Hyderabad, from January 25. It will also be the first time the England Test team will be touring India since the appointment of Brendon McCullum as head coach and Ben Stokes as captain. Harry Brook To Miss India vs England 2024 Test Series Due to Personal Reasons.

Watch Video:

VIDEO | England Cricket team arrives in Hyderabad for the 5-match Test series. The first Test is scheduled to be played from January 25 at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium. pic.twitter.com/YzGknyrSPw — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) January 21, 2024

