A picture has gone viral on social media where an England fan was spotted wearing a Royal Challengers Bengaluru jersey in the stands during the second day of the first Test match between Team India and England in Leeds on June 21. The picture has now gone viral on social media. Meanwhile, Team India posted 471 runs on the board in the first innings after Yashasvi Jaiswal (101 in 159 balls, with 16 fours), skipper Shubman Gill (147 in 227 balls, with 19 fours and a six) and Pant (134 in 178 balls, with 12 fours and six sixes) played brilliant knocks respectively. Rishabh Pant Shatters MS Dhoni’s Record for Most Hundreds by Indian Wicketkeeper-Batter in Tests, Achieves Feat During IND vs ENG 1st Test 2025.

England Fan Spotted Wearing RCB Jersey

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)