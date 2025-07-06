The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) has announced a 16-member squad for the upcoming third Test of the five-match series against the India national cricket team. The IND vs ENG 3rd Test 2025 will be hosted at the iconic Lord's, starting on July 10. Speedster Gus Atkinson, who missed the first two matches of the series, made his much-awaited return to the England set-up after recovering from injury. For those unversed, the Surrey pacer sustained a right hamstring injury during a one-off Test against the Zimbabwe national cricket team at Trent Bridge in May. Meanwhile, Team India scripted history after thrashing the Three Lions by 336 runs in the second Test at Edgbaston. The five-match series between both countries is levelled 1-1. India Scripts History by Registering Their First Win at Edgbaston in Tests; Shubman Gill, Mohammed Siraj, Akash Deep Shine As Visitors Thump Past England by 336 Runs in IND vs ENG 2nd Test 2025.

England Squad for IND vs ENG 3rd Test 2025

Welcome, Gus 🤝 We’ve made one addition to our Test squad for Lord’s 🏡 — England Cricket (@englandcricket) July 6, 2025

