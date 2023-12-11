England is all set to tour India for a five-match Test series starting in January 2024 and ahead of that, they announce their squad for the series. Ben Stokes, who is currently in rehab following his knee injury will continue leading while James Anderson is retained for another India tour. Jack Leach and Rehan Ahmed are the spinners picked alongside uncapped Tom Hartley and Shoaib Bashir. The first Test starts on January 25. Travis Head, Nahida Akter Voted ICC Players of the Month For November 2023.

England Squad for Test Series vs India Announced

We have announced our 16-player Test squad to tour India! 🏏 Click below to see the squad 📝👇 🇮🇳 #INDvENG 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 | #EnglandCricket — England Cricket (@englandcricket) December 11, 2023

