Rain played spoilsport as the third ODI between England and South Africa was eventually washed out. The heavens opened up at 27.4 overs when South Africa had 159/2 on the board with Quinton de Kock (92) and Aiden Markram (24) at the crease. With the match washed out, the series finished 1-1.

See ECB's Post:

The third ODI has been abandoned. The ODI series finishes 1-1. 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 #ENGvSA 🇿🇦 pic.twitter.com/buk4TPmqXT — England Cricket (@englandcricket) July 24, 2022

