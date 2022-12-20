Brendon McCullum's England have created history after defeating Pakistan by 8 wickets in the PAK vs ENG 3rd Test at National Stadium, Karachi. England have now become the only team ever to whitewash Pakistan at their home. England were given a modest target of 167 to chase. Opener Ben Duckett played a fantastic innings of 82*(78) and took England home. This was also the final Test for veteran Pakistan batter Azhar Ali who announced his retirement ahead of the match. Amanda Wellington Buys Herself A Saree, Australian Cricketer Now Figuring Out How to Wear It!

England Defeat Pakistan

