Amanda Wellington, Australian leg spinner, currently on the Indian tour of Australia, has taken a liking of the Indian culture and trying out different things to embrace it. This time she buys herself a Saree but since she is not used to wearing Saree, the cricketer admits that she has to figure out a way to wear it. Alyssa Healy Ruled Out of IND-W vs AUS-W 5th T20I 2022, Tahil McGrath To Lead Australia.

Australian Women' Team Cricketer Buys Herself A Saree

So… I brought a saree 👀💃 now I got to figure out how to wear it 😋 — Amanda Wellington (@amandajadew) December 18, 2022

