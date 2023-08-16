After the announcement of Ben Stokes reversing his decision of retirement from ODI cricket, England announce provisional 15-member squad for upcoming ICC Cricket World Cup 2023. Among some surprise exclusions, there is the name of star cricketer Harry Brook and Jofra Archer. Gus Atkinson gets rewarded for his consistent performance in the county cricket. Ben Stokes Returns! Star Cricketer Reverses ODI Retirement, Named in England’s Squad for ODI Series Against New Zealand.

England's provisional squad for the World Cup: Jos Buttler (captain), Moeen Ali, Gus Atkinson, Jonny Bairstow, Sam Curran, Liam Livingstone, Dawid Malan, Adil Rashid, Joe Root, Jason Roy, Ben Stokes, Reece Topley, David Willey, Mark Wood, Chris Woakes.

England's Provisional Squad for ICC World Cup 2023 Announced

England have named their provisional 15-member squad for the Cricket World Cup 2023

