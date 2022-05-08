Faf du Plessis led from the front with a spectacular 73* and Dinesh Karthik did his finishing act in some style as Royal Challengers Bangalore post 192/3 on the board against Sunrisers Hyderabad in IPL 2022. Batting first, RCB lost Virat Kohli for a golden duck but Rajat Patidar joined forces with his RCB skipper to rebuild the knock and fight back with a 105-run stand. Karthik, who came out after Maxwell's dismissal, smashed 30 runs off just eight deliveries.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)