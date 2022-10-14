Pakistan have added batsman Fakhar Zaman in their squad for the ICC T20 World Cup Australia 2022. Fakhar replaces Usman Qadir in the 15-player squad. The spinner, who will will unavailable for selection due to thumb injury, before October 22 has been moved to the traveling reserves. Pakistan Warm-up Schedule for T20 World Cup 2022: Get List of Upcoming Practice Matches of PAK Cricket Team.

Update on Pakistan squad for ICC T20 World Cup Read details here ⤵️ https://t.co/kt0TW72ptt — PCB Media (@TheRealPCBMedia) October 14, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)