After the completion of tri-series in New Zealand, which Pakistan won, the Green Shirts will now head to Australia to take part in the ICC T20 World Cup 2022. Ahead of the mega tournament, Pakistan will feature in two warm-up matches. Check out Pakistan cricket team practice match schedule below.

Pakistan Warm-up Matches Schedule for ICC #T20WorldCup2022 Get Practice Match Timings in IST, Live Streaming Online and TV Telecast Details #T20WorldCup https://t.co/0ewj2n95vm — LatestLY (@latestly) October 14, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)