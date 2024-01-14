Fakhar Zaman has scored his ninth half-century in T20 internationals, during the New Zealand vs Pakistan 2nd T20I 2024. The left-hander has batted aggressively to get to this mark, scoring the fifty off just 23 balls which included three fours and five sixes. He along with Babar Azam steadied Pakistan's ship and took apart the New Zealand bowling attack during this knock of his. He was however dismissed soon by Adam Milne. Security Official Confiscates Imran Khan’s PTI Flag From Pakistan Fan in Crowd During NZ vs PAK 2nd T20I 2024 (Watch Video).

Fakhar Zaman Scores Half-Century

