In the streets of Adelaide, a fan approached and shook hands with the India national cricket team captain Shubman Gill. Immediately after the handshake, even before the release of hands, the fan shouted "Pakistan Zindabad". Just after the handshake, making no further contact, Gill can be seen leaving. This moment was captured in a video, which has gone viral on social media. Team India are currently playing a three-match ODI series in Australia. The IND vs AUS 2nd ODI 2025 is scheduled to be played on Thursday, October 23, at the Adelaide Oval. When is IND vs AUS 2nd ODI 2025 Match? What is The H2H Record? Who Are The Key Players? Read India vs Australia Match Preview.

Fan Shouts ‘Pakistan Zindabad’ After Handshake:

A Pakistani fan met Shubman Gill in Adelaide and said, "Pakistan Zindabad." pic.twitter.com/sfoqpeLOi0 — Sheri. (@CallMeSheri1_) October 22, 2025

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 2 TruLY Score 2 – Unverified | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 2 on LatestLY. It relies on a single source or posts by social media users, with no independent verification. The content should be viewed with caution and should not be shared without further validation from credible sources.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)