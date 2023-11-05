Fans at the Eden Gardens stadium in Kolkata came up with 'Kohli ko bowling do' chants during the India vs South Africa match in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 on November 5. Kohli had earlier bowled when Hardik Pandya had suffered an injury during the India vs Bangladesh match earlier in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023. As India dominated the second innings against South Africa in Kolkata, fans filled the Eden Gardens with chants calling for Kohli to bowl. A similar thing had happened when India faced Sri Lanka at the Wankhede Stadium on November 2. Virat Kohli Bowling Video: Watch India’s Star Batter Complete Hardik Pandya’s Over After All-Rounder Suffers Injury During IND vs BAN ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Match.

Watch Video:

