The ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 final between India and Australia has eventually taken the shape of a carnival as thousands of fans have gathered outside the Narendra Modi Stadium a night ahead of the final creating a sensational atmosphere with chants and cheers. The have gathered on the streets outside the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Sports Enclave with drums waiting the nail-biting final clash between the two cricketing giants. 'May Almighty Make the Children Win' Mohammed Shami's Mother Anjum Ara Prays for Team India Ahead of ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Final (Watch Video).

Fans Gather Outside Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad

Crazy Scenes at Ahmedabad before the Final. pic.twitter.com/5dnkdEtUGU — Baljeet Singh (@ImTheBaljeet) November 18, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)