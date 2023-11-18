Indian Cricket Team will be facing off against the five-time champions Australia in the final of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 on Sunday at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Fans all over the nation have wished them luck ahead of the mega clash. Amidst that, Mohammed Shami's mother, Anjum Ara prays for almighty's blessings for the Team India cricketers. Fans loved the heart touching moment and made it viral in no time. Rohit Sharma Lauds Team India Bowlers For Their Stunning Performance Ahead of IND vs AUS ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Final.

Mohammed Shami's Mother Anjum Ara Prays for Team India

#WATCH | Uttar Pradesh: Cricketer Mohammed Shami's mother Anjum Ara says, "May the almighty make the children (Indian cricket team) win & bring them back home happily..." #ICCCricketWorldCup pic.twitter.com/eJr6UTDI6Z — ANI (@ANI) November 18, 2023

