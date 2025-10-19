The IND vs AUS 1st ODI 2025 at the Optus Stadium in Perth on Sunday, October 19, witnessed something interesting on the speedometer, which showed Mitchell Starc clocking 176.5 kph! Yes, you read that right! The left-arm pacer, who was playing an ODI for the first time in a very long time, bowled the first over and the speedometer showed that he clocked this insane speed on just the first ball. As Rohit Sharma faced the ball and took a quick single, fans were quick to notice the speedometer, which showed this speed for Mitchell Starc's delivery and shared their reactions on social media. "Is this the fastest ball in cricket history?" a fan wrote while sharing the screenshot of the speedometer showing Mitchell Starc's speed during the IND vs AUS 1st ODI 2025. 'Disappointed' Fans React After Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli Get Dismissed Cheaply on Their Return to International Cricket in IND vs AUS 1st ODI 2025.

Speedometer Shows Mitchell Starc Clocking 176.5 Kph

Mitchell Starc with a casual 176.5 kph delivery to start the ODI series. This is why you retire from T20s 😁 pic.twitter.com/BMaNyeV4Nd — Rohit Sankar (@imRohit_SN) October 19, 2025

'What Happened to the Speedometer?'

What happened to the speedometer? Did I just witness it measured Starc's 1st ball speed as 176 kmh or 109 mph? 😂😂😂#INDvsAUS — Anish (@anishbehera61) October 19, 2025

'Is This the Fastest Ball in Cricket History?'

Fan Shares Hilarious Meme

176 KMph speed ball from Starc of very first ball #INDvsAUS pic.twitter.com/y7Oxo9V5QU — memes_hallabol (@memes_hallabol) October 19, 2025

'Good Luck Trying to Bowl Quicker Than That'

Mitchell Starc clocks 176.5 kph on the very first ball of the series. Good luck trying to bowl quicker than that. — Vignesh Bharadwaj (@VBharadwaj31) October 19, 2025

Another Fan With Similar Reaction

Fan Left Stunned After Speedometer Shows Mitchell Starc Clocking 176.5 Kph

Mitchell Starc bowled at 176.5khp😱😰 pic.twitter.com/cDpLjRsZ1r — cheeks (@footprint_r) October 19, 2025

