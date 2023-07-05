Afghanistan were at their best at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram and registered a clinical win over Bangladesh. In a rain-hit game, the Afghan bowlers put up a show and the visitors restricted Tamim Iqbal & Co. to just 169 runs in 43 overs. Afghanistan in response were in a strong position, having piled on 83 runs in 21.4 overs at the loss of just two wickets. However, the match could not continue as rain made its presence felt and eventually, Hashmatullah Shahidi & Co. won the first game of the-match ODI series by 17 runs (DLS method). Ibrahim Zadran remained unbeaten on 41 runs. Fazalhaq Farooqi was adjudged the Player of the Match.

Clinical Afghanistan Trump Bangladesh in First ODI

Walton ODI Series: Bangladesh vs Afghanistan | 1st ODI Afghanistan have Won the First ODI by 17 Runs (DLS method) Full Match Details: https://t.co/LA3d6S20Gj Watch the Match Live on Gazi TV, T-Sports, Rabbithole and Toffee#BCB | #Cricket | #BANvAFG pic.twitter.com/5i9f1z9rkX — Bangladesh Cricket (@BCBtigers) July 5, 2023

