Joey Benjamin Passes Away

Joey Benjamin is no more. He played one Test, took 4-42 in the first innings (including Cronje, Wessels, Richardson), but that was eclipsed by an iconic performance. A 1990s county star (387 First-class wickets), and a popular man. pic.twitter.com/yuRPLkOp1o — Abhishek Mukherjee (@SachinAzharCT) (@ovshake42) March 9, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)