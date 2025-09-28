India is currently playing against Pakistan in the Asia Cup 2025 final at Dubai. Pakistan batted first in the final and posted a total of 146 on the board. Pakistan started well with the bat but they suffered a collapse in the second half. They lost their second wicket on 113 and then they were bowled out for 146. They lost nine wickets for just 33 runs. This was a shocking collapse for Pakistan after the strong start they had and fans shared funny memes and trolls to share their strong views on the collapse. Sahibzada Farhan Hits Ground With Bat In Frustration As He Gets Caught In the Deep Off Varun Chakaravarthy's Bowling During IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 Final (Watch Video).

'Watching This Pakistan Collapse'

Watching this Pakistan collapse like I didn’t expect it to happen 😭 pic.twitter.com/2HcN9fYuc3 — Arham (@arhams_) September 28, 2025

'Rizwan and Babar Watching'

Rizbar at home watching Pakistan team batting collapse pic.twitter.com/CbFVDD43jQ — Zack Crawley (@zack_crawley313) September 28, 2025

'Heritage'

Pakistan's batting collapse. Heritage. Cricket Heritage. pic.twitter.com/3bSeHKHXua — Ali Khan Tareen (@aliktareen) September 28, 2025

'Collapse of the Decade'

113-2 to 146 all out Pakistan literally lost 8 wickets and just made 33 Runs collapse of the decade pic.twitter.com/yBVu3zqg9T — Sona⁷ (@Bts_07Fanpage) September 28, 2025

'This Pakistan Collapse'

Oops

Middle order collapse exists Pakistan team: pic.twitter.com/0n9sVa42II — Saltafa (@saltafa) September 28, 2025

'What A Collapse'

9 wickets for just 33 Runs. What A Collapse ❤️ PAK 113/1 to 146 Allout 🤣🤣🤣 Boys played well 😝 #INDvPAK #IndiaVsPakistan pic.twitter.com/SZUEhDkFlz — The Growth Theory (@Growth_Theory1) September 28, 2025

