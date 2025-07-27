A bizarre incident was spotted during the India vs England fourth Test match 2025 at the Old Trafford in Manchester. On Day 5, England were looking to get five wickets to win and India were batting for a draw. When India's lead reached considerable distance and England realised they cannot win, Ben Stokes offered a draw to the batters Ravindra Jadeja and Washington Sundar, who were nearing centuries. They refused and had an exchange with Stokes. Fans were surprised too and they shared funny memes on social media. IND vs ENG 4th Test 2025: Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, Shubman Gill’s Fighting Centuries Ensures a Draw in Manchester for Team India Against England.

'From the Fall of Berlin Wall'

From the fall of Berlin wall to Manchester test,2025. pic.twitter.com/qlSbOeyBeT — Bishontherockz (@BishOnTheRockx) July 27, 2025

'Grow Some Balls'

England and Stokes Grow Some balls 🤣🤡 pic.twitter.com/HHjYRfC8OW — Homie (@homelander_yyy) July 27, 2025

'LOL'

Ben Stokes offers the draw. India don't take it. Lol. pic.twitter.com/B61H2Qrls7 — Vinayakk (@vinayakkm) July 27, 2025

'Ben Stokes in Test vs Jadeja in Test'

Ben stokes in test Jadeja in test pic.twitter.com/nbfbMMXYOW — Xavier Uncle (@xavierunclelite) July 27, 2025

'Ben Stokes'

'Jadeja When Stokes Offered Him Handshake'

jadeja when stokes offered him the handshake pic.twitter.com/hGHqHsyelt — Priyansh Kumar Jha (@innate_mediocre) July 27, 2025

Funny One

