The India national cricket team pulled off a miracle to draw the fourth Test against the England national cricket team at Old Trafford in Manchester. It was a remarkable effort from the Indian camp, given they were on the back foot on most occasions. Talking about the match, India made 358 in the first innings after Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sai Sudharsan, and Rishabh Pant scored half-centuries. With the ball, Ben Stokes took a five-wicket haul. In response, England made 669 and took a 300-run lead in the first innings after Joe Root and Ben Stokes scored fighting centuries. In the second innings of India, KL Rahul, captain Shubman Gill, Washington Sundar, and Ravindra Jadeja showcased their class to pull off a miracle. Rahul (90), Gill (103), Sundar (101*), and Jadeja (107) showcased a fight till the end as the fourth Test between both countries ended in a draw. England is leading the five-match Test series 2-1. Ravindra Jadeja Secures His Fifth Test Century, Achieves Feat During IND vs ENG 4th Test 2025.

Washington Sundar and Ravindra Jadeja have shaken hands with Ben Stokes - the match is drawn 🤝 pic.twitter.com/3s3B6ncEIv — England Cricket (@englandcricket) July 27, 2025

