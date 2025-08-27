India national cricket team star wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant shared an Instagram Story where he wished fans on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi 2025 as the Ganeshotsav festivities kick off in India. Devotees in cities like Mumbai, Pune, Nagpur, Ahmedabad, Thiruvananthapuram, and Guwahati are celebrating the auspicious occasion with devotion and happiness. Rishabh Pant wrote on his Instagram story, "Ganpati Bappa Morya. Wishing everyone a happy and blessed Ganesh Chaturthi." Ganesh Chaturthi 2025: ICC Chairman Jay Shah Wishes Fans ‘Peace and Prosperity’ on Auspicious Occasion.

Rishabh Pant wishes Ganesh Chaturthi 2025

Rishabh Pant wishes Ganesh Chaturthi 2025. (Photo credits: Instagram/rishabpant)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)