Gautam Gambhir showered praise on Royal Challengers Bengaluru's show of 'character' after they lost to Kolkata Knight Riders by just one run in IPL 2024. The KKR vs RCB IPL 2024 match had a lot of twists and turns and in the end, it was the home side which came out on top, riding on a good catch from Mitchell Starc in the final over and Phil Salt's composed run out in the last ball. Earlier, the RCB bowlers performed decently, taking wickets at regular intervals in the first innings. Gambhir, in a post on 'X', formerly Twitter, wrote, "Phenomenal display of character by RCB today!" KKR Beat RCB By 1 Run in IPL 2024; Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Shreyas Iyer Star As Knight Riders Clinch Thrilling Win in Kolkata.

Gautam Gambhir Praises RCB

Phenomenal display of character by RCB today! — Gautam Gambhir (Modi Ka Parivar) (@GautamGambhir) April 21, 2024

