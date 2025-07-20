Team India head coach Gautam Gambhir previously admitted that he is a Manchester United and liked the game of Marcus Rashford. Although Rashford recently joined Barcelona on loan, Gambhir and the Team India cricketers met Manchester United footballers and their coach Ruben Amorim ahead of the fourth Test match against England at Old Trafford. They spent some time conversing and playing cricket and football. Gambhir shared frame with Amorim and the pictures went viral on social media. India National Team Cricketers and Coach Gautam Gambhir Meet Manchester United Footballers and Manager Ruben Amorim Ahead of 4th Test at Old Trafford (See Pics).

Gautam Gambhir Meets Ruben Amorim

View this post on Instagram A post shared by adidas (@adidas)

