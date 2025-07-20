The India national cricket team has travelled to Manchester as they are gearing up for the next Test match of the five-match series having lost the last match at Lord's. Ahead of that, after they reached Manchester, they met the entire Manchester United squad along with their manager Ruben Amorim as part of a collaborative event of Adidas. Coach Gautam Gambhir was spotted wearing a Manchester United jersey as he clicked pictures with Ruben Amorim. Shubman Gill shared a frame with Bruno Fernandes while the likes of Harry Maguire and Mason Mount had some conversations with Mohammed Siraj and Jasprit Bumrah. Rishabh Pant and the others also played football with the Manchester United players in Team India Test jersey. Fans loved seeing the teams enjoying some good time and made their pictures viral on social media.

India National Team Cricketers Meet Manchester United Footballers

View this post on Instagram A post shared by adidas (@adidas)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)