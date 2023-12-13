South Africa take lead in the three-match T20I series 1-0 as they defeat India by five-wickets in the second T20I at Gqeberha after the 1st T20I got washed out due to rain. After put in to bat first, India lost some wickets early, but Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma and later Rinku Singh combined to take India to a competitive total. Gerald Coetzee was the pick of the Proteas bowlers with three wickets. Rain interrupted play before the end of the first innings and the match was revised to 15 overs per side. Chasing it, South Africa got to a thunderous start riding on a terrific knock by Reeza Hendricks and then Aiden Markram carried on the momentum and their combined effort helped South Africa go over the line comfortably. Rinku Singh's Straight Six Breaks Media Box Glass During IND vs SA 2nd T20I 2023 at Gqeberha , Picture Goes Viral!

South Africa Win By Five Wickets

