In a blow to South Africa, Gerald Coetzee has been ruled out of the second Test against India. The fast bowler, as per an official statement from Cricket South Africa, developed pelvic inflammation during the 1st Test in Centurion and has subsequently been ruled out of the second and last match of the series. This adds to South Africa's injury woes with the Proteas already set to be without captain Temba Bavuma, who hurt his hamstring while fielding during the IND vs SA 1st Test 2023. Effortless! Shreyas Iyer Flicks Gerald Coetzee's Delivery Nonchalantly For A Six During IND vs SA 1st Test 2023 (Watch Video).

Gerald Coetzee Ruled Out of IND vs SA 2nd Test 2023

COETZEE RULED OUT OF NEW YEAR’S TEST AGAINST INDIA 🇿🇦🇮🇳 Fast bowler Gerald Coetzee will miss the second Betway Test against India after developing pelvic inflammation during the first Test at SuperSport Park. #WozaNawe #BePartOfIt #SAvIND pic.twitter.com/MLHKRw86OK — Proteas Men (@ProteasMenCSA) December 30, 2023

